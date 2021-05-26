Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,332,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $123,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $69.52 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.