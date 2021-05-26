Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Weyerhaeuser worth $102,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 46,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

