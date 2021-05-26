Swiss National Bank Has $97.79 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $97,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Etsy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 101.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $954,598.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $167.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.87. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

