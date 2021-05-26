Swiss National Bank Has $126.17 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,576,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Marvell Technology worth $126,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 343,120 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,251,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 259,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after buying an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

