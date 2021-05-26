Swiss National Bank Has $114.89 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $114,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 8.3% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 30.8% in the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

