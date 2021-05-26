Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Sun Life Financial worth $119,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.