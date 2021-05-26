Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $107,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,635,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3,273.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $5,513,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average of $87.92. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

