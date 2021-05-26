Swiss National Bank Acquires 77,600 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of The Williams Companies worth $110,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

