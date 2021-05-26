Swerve Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002871 BTC on exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $14.10 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00019370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.66 or 0.01001243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.97 or 0.09969813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00092661 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,512,418 coins and its circulating supply is 12,586,682 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

