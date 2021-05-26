Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Cut to Hold at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SVCBF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SVCBF stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products worldwide. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

