SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,353 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,123,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $568.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.73. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $195.11 and a 12-month high of $595.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

