SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Sells $72,932.29 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SIVB traded up $10.97 on Wednesday, hitting $579.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,484. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.73. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $195.11 and a 52-week high of $595.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

