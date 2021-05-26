Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 478 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Walmart by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 636,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $142.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $400.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

