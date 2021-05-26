Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 2,227 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 2.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,045.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.55.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $12.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,358.92. 8,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,579. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,446.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,413.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $964.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

