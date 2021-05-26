Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.10. 64,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,793. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.75 and its 200 day moving average is $238.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

