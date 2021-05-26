Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

DE stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.81. 46,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

