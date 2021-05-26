Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.61. 22,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.59 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

