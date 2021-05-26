sUSD (SUSD) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $246.51 million and approximately $25.89 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00079016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.36 or 0.00962249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.31 or 0.09749300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00091770 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 246,083,098 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.