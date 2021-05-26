Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 55.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

NASDAQ SGC opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $390.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.87. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.