Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) and Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Head to Head Analysis

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) and Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Zepp Health shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Super Micro Computer and Zepp Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Micro Computer $3.34 billion 0.53 $84.31 million $2.46 14.42 Zepp Health $985.96 million 0.62 $35.06 million N/A N/A

Super Micro Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Zepp Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Super Micro Computer and Zepp Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Micro Computer 0 0 5 0 3.00 Zepp Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus target price of $45.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.98%. Given Super Micro Computer’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Super Micro Computer is more favorable than Zepp Health.

Profitability

This table compares Super Micro Computer and Zepp Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Micro Computer 2.69% 10.27% 5.73% Zepp Health 2.62% 6.39% 2.94%

Risk & Volatility

Super Micro Computer has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zepp Health has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Super Micro Computer beats Zepp Health on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services. The company also provides a range of application-optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade servers, storage systems, and subsystems and accessories; and server software management solutions, such as Server Management Suite, including Supermicro Server Manager, Supermicro Power Management software, Supermicro Update Manager, and SuperDoctor 5. In addition, it offers server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, chassis, power supplies, and other accessories. Further, the company provides server and storage system integration, configuration, and software upgrade and update services; and technical documentation services, as well as identifies service requirements, creates and executes project plans, and conducts verification testing and training services. Additionally, it offers help desk and on-site product support services for its server and storage systems; and customer support services, including ongoing maintenance and technical support for its products. The company provides its products to enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company has operations primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc. under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands. It provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Mi Fit and Amazfit mobile apps. Zepp Health Corporation has strategic collaborations with Timex Group to develop smart watches; and AliveCor, Inc. to deliver a medical functionality to wearable devices. The company was formerly known as Huami Corporation and changed its name to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp Health Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

