Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,625 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

