Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.69 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SNCY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,199. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.99 million. Research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kerry Philipovitch acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

