Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.86.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI stock opened at $168.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $132.65 and a 1 year high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.32.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.