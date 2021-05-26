Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,310 Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after buying an additional 1,680,109 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,757,000 after purchasing an additional 289,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trupanion by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 112,286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trupanion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Trupanion by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 50,166 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In related news, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $754,225.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,022.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $131,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.97 and a beta of 1.92. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.46.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRUP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.