Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,073 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after acquiring an additional 350,555 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

