Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 708 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $4,918,313.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

