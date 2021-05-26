Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,478 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after acquiring an additional 696,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,470,000 after acquiring an additional 620,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.31.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.