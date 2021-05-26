Student Coin (STC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.64 Million

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Student Coin has a total market capitalization of $94.42 million and $1.64 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Student Coin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00075639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00018145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.36 or 0.00969553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.17 or 0.09997091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Student Coin Coin Profile

Student Coin (CRYPTO:STC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,476,219,256 coins. Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io . The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

