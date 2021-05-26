Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Short Interest Down 96.2% in May

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the April 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCNG remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,880. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Strattner Financial Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Strattner Financial Group Company Profile

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp.

