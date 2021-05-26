Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Short Interest Down 96.2% in May

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the April 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SCNG remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,880. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Strattner Financial Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
Strattner Financial Group Company Profile
See Also: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Strattner Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattner Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.