Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,751 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,722 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 104,738 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 91,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 580,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $69,537,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 21,824 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,290,269. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.62. 100,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.23. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $207.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.39.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

