Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Welltower by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Welltower by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,058 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,479. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.