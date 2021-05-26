Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Posted by on May 26th, 2021 // Comments off

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $40.03.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.