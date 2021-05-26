Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $40.03.

