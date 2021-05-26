Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $167.44. 14,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,406. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.58 and its 200-day moving average is $190.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

