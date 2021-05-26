Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.85% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 728,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 374,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after buying an additional 171,706 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,359,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 114,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 35,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUBD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

