Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. 19,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,757. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.