Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.55. 1,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,474. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $95.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.91.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

