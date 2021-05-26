Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 7,174 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $59,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.19.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $212.07. 228,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,426,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

