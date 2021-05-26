Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 49,600 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 5.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $153,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.56. 157,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,973,838. The company has a market cap of $443.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.03 and a 200 day moving average of $214.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

