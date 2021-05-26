Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 1,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 509,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,304,400. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $218.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.