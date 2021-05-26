Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases 895 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 841,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,164,036. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $167.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

