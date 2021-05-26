Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Grows Stock Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KC stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. 18,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KC has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

