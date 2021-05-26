Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $105.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475,283 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.42. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

