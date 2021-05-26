Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 13,480 call options on the company. This is an increase of 470% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,364 call options.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.