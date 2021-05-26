Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iStar Put Options (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,025 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,249% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iStar by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iStar in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

iStar stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iStar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.57%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

