Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 14,010 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,181% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,094 call options.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,607,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verastem by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after buying an additional 1,153,751 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $2,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 8,309.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,038,619 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 841,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.