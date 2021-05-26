Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) Declares €0.03 Dividend

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of STCK stock opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 277.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 269.65. The stock has a market cap of £544 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33. Stock Spirits Group has a 52-week low of GBX 190.20 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 306.65 ($4.01).

STCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 326 ($4.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Stock Spirits Group news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86).

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

