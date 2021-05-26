Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.99

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 16464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

