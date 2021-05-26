STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 163.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,006 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,073. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STE traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $192.51. 7,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.43. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

