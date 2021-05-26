Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. On average, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

