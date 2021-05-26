Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.
Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
