SteepCoin (STEEP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $65,005.49 and $12.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.71 or 0.01153417 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

